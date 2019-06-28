GREENSBORO Wilhelmina Waddell, 84, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Friday, June 28 at Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, 612 Norwalk St. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
