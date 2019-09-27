Peggie Jean Sigmon Waddell passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born to Essie Mae Jane Sigmon and Clyde Wilson in Newton, NC on July 23, 1931. She was an active member of Union Memorial United Methodist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was educated in the Newton-Conover Public Schools and played basketball on the Newton-Conover High School basketball team. After graduation from high school, she earned her nursing degree at L. Richardson Memorial Hospital's nursing degree program. As a registered nurse, she worked at Duke Hospital, L. Richardson Memorial Hospital, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's (NCA&T) Sebastian Infirmary, as charge nurse. While working at NCA&T, she graduated cum laude with her bachelor of science in nursing degree in 1991. She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Alfred, daughters, Dr. Leigh Waddell Turner (Robert) and Dr. Beverly Waddell Jiggetts (Steven), grandsons Justin and Jaylon Turner, Caleb and Courbin Jiggetts, and a host of cherished family, and friends. The wake will be held at Community Funeral Home (2003 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27. The funeral will be on Saturday, September 28 at 1 p.m. at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 1012 East Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry, or to Union Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.communityfuneralservice.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.