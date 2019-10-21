MAY 31, 1931 - OCTOBER 19, 2019 Mr. Dewey P. Waddell, 88, passed away Saturday evening October 19, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lakeview Memorial Park with Reverend Michael Barrett officiating. Mr. Waddell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict receiving a Bronze Star, and military honors will be administered by Randolph County Honor Guard at the graveside service. Following his service in the military he worked for Gulf Oil Corporation for 15 years. Dewey was very proud of being a charter member, receiving his 50 year member recognition, and serving as administrator of New Garden Moose Lodge. He also served as administrator of numerous other lodges. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dessie Waddell; and his wife of 66 years, Gearldeane "Jerri" Waddell. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Edwards (David Massengill); sister, Midgie McNeil (Bob); special niece, Vicki Holbrook; brother-in-law, Paul Bumgarner, of Granite Falls; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members whom he loved. The family would like to extend a very heart-felt "Thank You" to his caregiver, Jackie Spruill for all of her assistance. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.