July 25, 1924 - January 1, 2020 Wana Faye Lindley Voncannon, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC. A birthright Quaker, she was always proud of her Quaker heritage and upbringing. Faye graduated from Silk Hope High School in Chatham County and Jones Business College in High Point. She was an excellent seamstress and retired from Jeanette Maternities in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7394 Shiloh Road, Liberty, NC, where she was a longtime member of the Adult Bible Class. "Miss Faye" was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harvey Bruce Voncannon; parents, O. Hobart and Mattie Andrew Lindley; sister, Marguerite L. Teague; brothers, Andrew Hoyt Lindley and Devoy Lindley. Faye is survived by her daughter, Linda Faye Voncannon of Burlington; son, Martin (Marty) Voncannon and wife Denise of Greenville, NC; sister, Ruth Lindley Weston of Greensboro, NC, along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Fork Friends Church, c/o Renovation Project, 359 South ForkBethel Road, Snow Camp, NC 27349. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro, NC for their kind and loving service. A special thanks to a dear friend and caregiver, Kay Davis. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Voncannon family. Loflin Funeral Home
Voncannon, Wana Faye
