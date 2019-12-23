OCTOBER 19, 1940 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Francis Ronald "Bubba" Vitz, 79 of Oak Island, passed away on December 19, 2019. Mr. Vitz was born October 19, 1940 in Pennsylvania to the late Bruno and Nellie Vitz. Bubba was retired from Volvo Trucks in Greensboro where he worked for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and good times with friends. Survivors include his son Ron Vitz; two daughters, Lisa Ann Bergstrom (Tom) and Denise Famageltto (Mike); nine grandchildren, Tony, Mike, Bob, Michael, Josh, Arianna, Austin, Hannah, and Nicholas; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Delilah; and his dog Ollie. He was preceded in death by his wife Lynn Foster Vitz who passed away in 2014. Services will be held at a later date in Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Vitz, Francis Ronald "Bubba"
