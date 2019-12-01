JULY 6, 1933 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 Leonard Paul Vitt, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Westchester Manor. Len, as his friends knew him, was born on July 6, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Stanley Paul Vitt and Anne Marie Adamaitis Vitt. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Stanley Vitt. Len graduated third in his class from Carnegie Mellon University in 1955. He had a long, successful career as an electrical engineer in coal, steel and municipal communications and engineering. Len was an avid reader and enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Rams Clus and an avid Tarheel football fan attending games for many years. Being from Pittsburgh, he was also a steelers fan. Most of all, Len was a loving husband and father. His family and faith were his priority. He was involved in the stewardship activities at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point, the Chestnut Oaks HOA and supported Doctors without Borders. Those who will cherish "Len's" memories are his wife of 61 years, Patricia Vitt; children, Thomas Vitt and wife, Cindy Hull of South Carolina, Mary Edmonds and husband, Tim of Greensboro, James Vitt and wife, Amy of Arizona; grandchildren, Emily Edmonds, John Edmonds, Lily Vitt and sister-in-law Irene Vitt. The family will greet friends from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street in High Point followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Norris, OSFS officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice or Doctors without Borders at www.doctorswithout borders.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, NC
