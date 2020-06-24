Lysander Vinson was born October 3, 1939 in Hurdle Mills, North Carolina to the late James Willis and Emma Sue Vinson. He departed this earthly life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Jackson United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. Lysander retired from Gilbarco after 28 years of service. Those left to cherish fond memories: wife, Gloria Herbin-Vinson, daughter, Sandra Brunson; son, Bradley Vinson, all of Greensboro. five grandchildren and seven stepchildren. Lysander is also survived by his sister, Rotha Vinson Canaday (Pernell) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lysander Vinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries