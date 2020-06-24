Lysander Vinson was born October 3, 1939 in Hurdle Mills, North Carolina to the late James Willis and Emma Sue Vinson. He departed this earthly life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Jackson United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. Lysander retired from Gilbarco after 28 years of service. Those left to cherish fond memories: wife, Gloria Herbin-Vinson, daughter, Sandra Brunson; son, Bradley Vinson, all of Greensboro. five grandchildren and seven stepchildren. Lysander is also survived by his sister, Rotha Vinson Canaday (Pernell) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.