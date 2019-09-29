Samuel "Sam" G. Vincent, Jr., 76, passed away September 26, 2019 at his residence. A 10:30 a.m. funeral service will be held Monday, September 30 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Sam was born in Roanoke, VA on August 16, 1943 to the late Samuel Gardner Vincent, Sr. and Sarah Compton Vincent. He spent his career as a professional truck driver. Sam was a good-hearted loving person. He loved motorcycles and was an avid Harley rider. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Vincent Sheffield as well as his two daughters, Gail and Angelia Vincent. Surviving are his brothers, Jack Vincent (Sherri) and Lee Vincent (Lillian) as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.