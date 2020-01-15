SEPTEMBER 13, 1947 - JANUARY 13, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Jo Crenshaw Vickers, age 72, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Alamance Health Care after several months of failing health. A native of Alamance County, she was the daughter of the late Roderick Lawrence "Red" Crenshaw and the late Elsie Mae Lashley Crenshaw. She retired from Battleground Restaurant Group after many years of service and was of the Baptist faith. Peggy loved to knit and vist the beach and the mountains. She also loved to take rides in a convertible. Mrs. Vickers is survived by her son, Larry Raymond King, Jr. of Whitsett; a grandson, Roderick Lawrence "Rick" King; and a sister, Jerry Ann Crenshaw Powers of Burlington. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Chaplin Gail Smith. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St.
