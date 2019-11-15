October 17, 1945 - November 14, 2019 Carol Eloise Vetter, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. She showed immense strength over the past 30 years of medical struggles while raising her two children. She was loved by her two grandchildren whomshe cared for during the day when they were young. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul Vetter; daughter, Cathy Johnson (Josh Johnson) and grandchildren, Koby and Zoe Johnson, all of Greensboro; son, Jesse Edsell-Vetter (Carolyn Edsell-Vetter) and grandchildren, Yoni and Ethan Edsell-Vetter, all of Medford, MA. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
