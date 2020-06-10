AUGUST 24, 1929 - JUNE 8, 2020 Louise Dean Thomasson Vernon, 90, a devoted mother, a loving wife and homemaker, passed away early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Vernon was born August 24, 1929 in Spray, NC, to the late William Leonard Thomasson and Leona Dean Thomasson. She was a member of Dan River Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her husband, George "Alfred" Vernon of the home; three daughters, Deborah Cochran (Barry), Rhonda Nance (Garland) and Lisa Mays (Tim), all of Eden; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Thomasson of Reidsville; and sister, Gloria Jean Mullins of Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Clumm; brother, Alfred Thomasson; and sister, Mary Alice Hopkins. Mrs. Vernon was a very loyal supporter of many charities; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288

