JANUARY 11, 1959 - DECEMBER 2, 2019 MAYODAN Joseph "Joe" Ray Vernon, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 2, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. Mr. Vernon was born on January 11, 1959 in Rockingham County. Joe attended Open Door Baptist Church and loved preaching the good news of Jesus Christ. He preached on local radio, as well as at local nursing facilities for many years. He was passionate about reading his Bible and telling others about the Lord. Joe loved spending time with his beloved wife and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Joseph Vernon; devoted step-father, Charles Wright; brother, Michael Vernon and great-nephew, Bradley Edwin Bullins. Survivors include his mother, Clara Wright of Mayodan; wife, Donna Marie Sharp Vernon of the home; sisters, Vanessa Dunlap (Frank) of Mayodan and Lorria Bullins (Ken) of Madison; brothers, Chester Vernon (Carolyn) and Paul Wright, all of Mayodan, and Dannie Wright (Dawn) of Madison and numerous extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at the home of his mother. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
