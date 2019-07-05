CLIMAX Daniel B. Vernon, 78, of Climax, passed away June 29, 2019. He was survived by his sisters, Barbara (Delbert) Jones of Climax, Shirley Wilhiteof Rockwell; brother, Paul (Dee) Vernon of Kannapolis. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Ressie Vernon; sister, Betty Jenkins. He was a member of the Baptist faith and a resident of Crossroads Assisted Living. A private family service is planned for Saturday, July 6, 2019. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service are proud to serve the Vernon family.

