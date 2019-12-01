DECEMBER 11, 1922 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 Carolyn Shomo Mitchell Vernon died peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center following a short illness. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd. Carolyn was born in Harrisonburg, VA to Glen Keller Shomo, Sr. and Eva Lillian Brown Shomo, both of whom are deceased. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended James Madison University. On June 18, 1943, she married John Adam Mitchell, Jr. of Roanoke, VA, and together they had five children: John Adam Mitchell III, Merilyn Stevens Mitchell, Deborah Ann Mitchell, Rebecca Annette Mitchell, and Jeffrey Thomas Mitchell. Following the death of John Adam Mitchell, Jr., Carolyn married Leroy Winford Vernon on January 16, 1988. While she chose to be a stay-at-home mother for her children, Carolyn was a highly talented dress designer and seamstress who created custom clothing, including bridal gowns, for some of Greensboro's most prominent families. She was also an accomplished poet and song writer. But first and foremost, she was a committed Christian who believed that God was active in her life and who served her church in numerous volunteer capacities. She regularly witnessed to her faith and believed the Gospel to be such a compelling and positive force that no one would take offense. In addition to her husband and five children (and their spouses), she is survived by two brothers (Glen Keller Shomo, Jr. and Philip Douglas Shomo, Sr.), six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to Mercy Hill Church, 7616 Business Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
