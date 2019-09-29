Rev. Dr. Joseph Willis Venable passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Sept. 30, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd., Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will began at 11:30 a.m., followed by the service at 12 p.m. Interment at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. Service entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.
