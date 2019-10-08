NOVEMBER 5, 1933 - OCTOBER 3, 2019 P. Burt Veazey, M.D. entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019 in Sarasota due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Burt is survived by Trudy, his wife of 56 years, and their two children: son Bill Veazey of Greensboro, NC (daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Andrew, Kelsey, and Pearce), and daughter Kathy O'Bryan of Wilmington, NC (son-in-law Phil, grandchildren James and Kendall). He is predeceased by his son Jim. Burt was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Alexander Holloway Veazey and Mary Exum Burt Veazey Sr., and he is predeceased by his brother, Dr. Alexander Veazey, Jr. He was raised in Raleigh, NC and graduated from Broughton High School in 1952. Overcoming polio as a child, Burt went on to accomplish significant achievements. He was a swimmer and lifeguard during his youth, and began college at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1952. He graduated with a history degree in 1956. While at UNC, he competed on the varsity swim team, chaired the freshman orientation committee, and was president and historian of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was inducted into the Order of the Golden Fleece, the Order of the Grail-Valkyries, and the Order of the Old Well - the university's highest and oldest honorary societies. Burt stayed in Chapel Hill for another four years to attend UNC School of Medicine. He was president of his class in 1958, and graduated with his medical degree in 1960. He completed his internship at Washington University in St. Louis, and his residency in internal medicine at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He served as a captain and physician in the Air Force in Goose Bay, Labrador from 1962-1964. Burt then returned to Atlanta to complete a fellowship in cardiology at Emory University. Burt and Trudy moved to Sarasota in 1966, where Burt worked in private practice for over 30 years with Associates in Internal Medicine, which later became First Physicians Group. Burt was affiliated with, and active in, numerous professional organizations. He was chief of Medicine at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in 1980, president of the American Heart Association - Suncoast Chapter, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, Internal Medicine Board certified, and a Sarasota County Medical Society member. He served as a board member at the Sarasota YMCA, where he established their Cardiac Rehabilitation Program that is still active to this day. He was also dedicated to his work at the Sarasota Community Medical Clinic. Burt was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and the Field Club. He enjoyed exploring history as part of the "Monday Group," playing tennis and poker, boating, and traveling the world with his wife Trudy. He was a dog lover and avid sports fan. Burt was a man of great humility and warmth who was loved dearly by his family, friends, colleagues, and countless patients. He held onto his persistently positive outlook on life and was never one to complain, even in his final years as his health was declining. The legacy of his kind spirit, love of family, devotion to friends, and zest for life will live on in all who knew him. A memorial mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2929 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 12, 2019. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Catholic Relief Services. Toale Brothers Funeral Homae and Crematory 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236
