Ruth Joyce Vaughn, age 89, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. The family will receive friends 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday January 4 at the church. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lake Brandt Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Ruth Vaughn was born May 8, 1930 in Rockingham County to the late William and Mamie Joyce. Mrs. Vaughn was a devoted member to Lake Brandt Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as church secretary for over 30 years. She worked at Southern Life for 30 years and another 10 at Rental Tools. Ruth was a sweet Southern lady who was a mom to the neighborhood children and many others. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her sons Ken Vaughn (Mary), and Darrin Vaughn (Linda), sister Billie Cook, grandchildren Kelley Leonard (Aubrey), Alyx Leonard, Kansas Akin (James), Sage Vaughn (Chelsea), Montana Vaughn, and Toby Pegram (Melissa), and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Vaughn, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Memorials may be sent to Lake Brandt Baptist Church at 1901 Trosper Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27455. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Vaughn, Ruth Joyce
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Lake Brandt Baptist Church
1901 Trosper Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
1901 Trosper Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Lake Brandt Baptist Church
1901 Trosper Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
1901 Trosper Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
