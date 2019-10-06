JUNE 5, 1944 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 Richard Ernest Vaughn, 75, died October 4, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St, Greensboro, NC 27401. After the service please join the family in the Haywood Duke Room for a reception. Rick was born June 5, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Richard E. Vaughn and Betty Biggers Vaughn. After graduating from Dubuque University, he attended Princeton Seminary. He began his business career with Armstrong Corporation and, in 1975, moved to North Carolina as sales manager for Thomasville Furniture for 17 years. Rick retired as Executive Vice-President of sales for Baker Furniture Company. Rick greatest love was for his beautiful family. He taught them to be kind, caring, loving and supportive at all times. He passionately believed that every person he met should be treated with respect and dignity and that his ministry of encouragement was his most important work. Rick appreciated precision automotives and was a true Porsche enthusiast. He gathered many friends with this hobby. His greatest joy in his retirement was walking the Cone Trails in Blowing Rock N.C. with his faithful dog, Sadie. Rick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ann London Vaughn; daughter, Tiffin Randall Vaughn and husband, Dana, and granddaughter, Rachel of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter, Amy Fairchild Norman and husband, Forrest, and grandchildren Emily and Henry of Charlotte, N.C; step- daughter Caroline Holleman Fonde and husband, Tripp, granddaughters Charlotte Ann and Mary Worth of Mobile, Alabama; step-son Lewin Worth Holleman, lll of Hillsborough, N.C.; and sister, Susan Randall Vaughn of Ashland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. Greensboro, N.C. 27401 or St Mary's of the Hills Episcopal Church, PO Box 14, Blowing Rock, N.C. 28605. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N Elm Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
