FEBRUARY 2, 1929 - APRIL 12, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Vaughn, 91, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence in Greenville, SC. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, but had lived with her son, Danny Vaughn and his wife Judy Vaughn since 2015. Margaret is the wife of Julius "Dick" Vaughn and they were married 68 years before his death in 2015. Margaret was a retired administrative assistant from various companies in the textile industry. She is survived by her son, Danny and wife, Judy of Greenwood, SC, grandson, Danny Vaughn, Jr. of Mannheim, Germany, and granddaughters Angela Lane of Falkville Alabama and Sarah McGee of Greenwood, SC. Margaret had 5 great-grandsons and 4 great-granddaughters. She was loved by all and will be missed, but we know that she is home with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Private graveside services will be conducted at the Lebanon Baptist Church graveyard on Thursday April 16, 2020. Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Vaughn family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, Inc., 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC, 29621. Online condolences can be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
