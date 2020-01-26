JANUARY 19, 1929 - JANUARY 23, 2020 Lemuel Fletcher Vaughn, 91 of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, January 23rd at Moses Cone Hospital. A service will be held on Tuesday, January 28th at 2:00pm at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive on Monday, January 27th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm also at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Fletcher lived to celebrate his 91st birthday on Sunday, January 19th. He was a native of Alamance County but lived in Greensboro for the majority of his life. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. He loved wild animals and fed squirrels, birds & groundhogs. When he opened his door they would come running out of the woods. He was an avid gardener, sharing his vegetables with everyone. The garden was in his front yard and people would often stop to admire it's beauty. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Iris I. Vaughn, and second wife, Lorraine P. Vaughn. Surviving him are his daughter Deborah V. Schraf (David) of Summerfield, Thomas Vaughn of Dobson, John Vaughn (Teresa) of Quartzsite, AZ and Kenneth Vaughn of Raleigh; step-children, William Butts (Tena) of Greensboro, Jim Butts (Jeanette) of Fayetteville, Betsy Rice of Aiken, SC as well as eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Vaughn, Lemuel Fletcher
To send flowers to the family of Lemuel Vaughn, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Lemuel's Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Lemuel's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 28
Interment
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
3901 Forest Lawn Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
3901 Forest Lawn Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
Guaranteed delivery before Lemuel's Interment begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.