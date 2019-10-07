GREENSBORO Richard Ernest Vaughn, Jr., 75, died Friday, October 4, 2019. A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. After the service please join the family in the Haywood Duke room for a reception.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.