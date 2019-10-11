GOLDSTON Josie Gaines Vaughn, 98, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The funeral will be Saturday, October 12 at 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3825 Bonlee-Carbonton Rd. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
