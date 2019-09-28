GREENSBORO Harry Wilson Vaughn, 95, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral services, 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. English St. Interment, Hampton Memorial Gardens,155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
