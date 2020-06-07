JANUARY 13, 1934 - JUNE 1, 2020 John Crafford Vaughan, loving husband and grandfather passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020. He was born in Duhring, WV and was preceded in death by his parents, Euell and Willie Augustus Owens Vaughan and his sisters, Mildred Vaughan Tate and Cathlene Vaughan Leonard. John is survived by his wife, Vickie Vaughan and his children, Steve Vaughan of Naples, FL, Beverly Vaughan Whedbee of Chesapeake, VA, Phil Vaughan of Greensboro, NC, Dan Vaughan of Raleigh, NC, Chris Parrish of Greensboro, NC, and Joe Harbinson of Salisbury, MD. Grandchildren, Cary, Jordan, Heather, Jason, Dustin, Scotty, Jamison, Jenna, and Jacob. Great-grandchildren, Dax, Mia, Braylon, Thatcher, Colton, Luke, Violet and Annie. He graduated from Concord College and attended graduate school at UNC-G. He was elected into Who's Who of American Business Executives. During his professional sales career he held numerous positions as VP of Sales with Fly-Back Corp. and Dunning Industries. Shortly after he ventured into art and furniture sales with Prestige Arts and Foster Point. He enjoyed over the years working and traveling to yearly furniture markets and spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. He was a member of First Christian Church in Greensboro, NC. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Vaughan family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
