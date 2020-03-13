GREENSBORO Anthony "No So" Vanstory, Sr., 65, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 12 p.m.Interment will be on Monday, March 16 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

