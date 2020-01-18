GREENSBORO Anthony Vanstory, Jr., 36, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be on Sunday, January 19 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 2:30 p.m. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.

