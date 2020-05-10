WALNUT COVE SAVANNAH Jean Carroll Vanlue, 78, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale, 8320 US 158 in Stokesdale

To plant a tree in memory of Savannah Vanlue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

