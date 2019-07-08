SUMMERFIELD Mr. Johnny Dean VanHoy, 81, passed away on Saturday July 6, 22019 at Countryside Manor. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, at Flat Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. A native of Guilford County, Mr. VanHoy was born on February 26, 1938 the son of the late Thomas Rastus VanHoy and Lennie Bernice Friddle VanHoy. He was retired from Kallam Exterminators. Preceding him in death were his wife, Emma Katherine McGee VanHoy (2015); sisters Rachel Valentine, Lois Bryson, and Peggy Dalton; and brother Tommy VanHoy. Surviving are daughter Debra Miller (David) and son Ricky VanHoy (Cheryl) all of Reidsville; 2 sisters Cheryl Combs (Ronnie) and Regina Griffin all of Kernersville; 3 grandchildren Kristin Gilbert, Sharon Jones (Jeff) and Seth VanHoy (fiancée' Brooke). The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Countryside Manor who became like extended family, for the loving care and attention shown to them and Mr. VanHoy during his stay there. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the VanHoy family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
