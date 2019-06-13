GREENSBORO Kathryn (Kay) VanDervoort peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born October 6, 1945, in Libertyville, IL, but lived in twelve different states where she made lasting friends for life. Kay was a very talented artist and free spirit with a great sense of humor who loved to make people laugh. Her love of Native American art and travel throughout the western United States served as the inspiration for over 40 years of beautifully detailed drawings, carvings, beadwork, and paintings. She also loved dancing, bird watching, bowling, reading, puzzles, and writing poetry. Kay supported the troops, believed in UFOs, and loved dogs. But the thing she loved most of all was being with her friends and family, especially when a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble was involved. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her. Key is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Rand, her mother, Marjorie VanDervoort and her sister Linda D'Orazio. She is survived by her two children, Christy Baez of Anchorage, AK, and Patrick Milligan of Pompano Beach, FL; her brother Phil VanDervoort of Piedmont, SD; sister Janet Klein of Homer, AK; and granddaughters Isabella Baez of Anchorage, AK, and Annie Baez of Glendale, AZ. A small private celebration of life with Kay's friends and family will be held in Greensboro, NC on Friday, June 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Audubon Society, Post Office Box 97194, Washington, D.C. 20090-7194. Condolences may be directed to the family or offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 400 AM EDT * AT 1259 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN BEGINNING TO TAPER OFF ACROSS THE ADVISED AREA. LOCAL STREAMS AND CREEKS CONTINUE TO RUN BANK FULL, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE BRUSH CREEK WATERSHED, WITH ADDITIONAL RISES POSSIBLE. PLEASE CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN THIS AREA. URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING, WITH GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT THREE HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND LAKE TOWNSEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.