February 27, 1951 - November 18, 2019 Mrs. Brenda LaVerne Sales Powell Vance passed away Monday, November 18, 2018 at 3HC Kitty Haskins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. She was born in Greensboro, NC on February 27, 1951 to the late Mabel Sales Powell and moved to South Hill, VA with devoted stepfather, Bernard Powell. She graduated from historically-black East End High School in South Hill, VA in its final Class of 1969. She worked for 15 years at the now-defunct LaCrosse Sportswear in LaCrosse, VA before returning to Greensboro, NC in 1986. Brenda was the oldest rookie in her police academy class in 1987 and went on to serve her community in the Greensboro Police Department in various roles over the course of her 20-year career. Surviving are loyal partner, Charles Oberian Vance of Rutherfordton, NC; a daughter, Jade Barner of Charlotte, NC; and two sons, James Barner II and Jarrett Barner, both of Greensboro, NC; and four grandsons, Chandler Barner of Charlotte, NC; Gavin Barner of Greensboro, NC; Jarrett Barner II of Roanoke, VA; and Daysun Barner of Greensboro, NC; and a host of siblings, cousins, and extended family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 with Pastor Patricia Walker presiding and Reverend Bryan J. Stevens, Mrs. Vance's brother-in-law, as eulogist. Visitation with the family and repast to follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Flowers and condolences will be received on behalf of the family in advance of the service at House of Charms by Hipps, care of Doris Hipps, at 1936 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406 or the charity of the donor's choice.
