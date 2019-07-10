JANUARY 16, 1932 - JULY 5, 2019 Anne DeHaven Vance, 87, passed away peacefully on July 5. It was her wedding anniversary and she was preceded in death by her husband, Zebulon Vance. Anne was born in Martinsburg, WV. She worked in the Greensboro public schools for over 20 years as a speech therapist after returning to school at UNCG to earn her master's. She is survived by her four children and two daughters-in-Law: Keith, Gil (Carol Vance), Steven (Mary Vance), and Sandra Childress; also by five grandchildren: Sidney, Cassidy, Zeb, Joseph, and Will and one great-grandchild, Sadie.
