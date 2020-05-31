OCTOBER 11, 1939 - MAY 27, 2020 Dewitt F. VanArsdale, 80, a native of Powell County, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, VA, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Dewitt met his wife in Berea, Kentucky, where they both attended high school and college. He spent most of his married life in Greensboro, NC, where he worked as an IT manager with Burlington Industries for 38 years. After retiring in 2003, he and his wife enjoyed retirement living at Kerr Lake in Clarksville, VA. Dewitt was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all things lake related. Dewitt is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia G. VanArsdale, and his parents Dewitt French and Captolia VanArsdale. Dewitt is survived by his son, James D. VanArsdale (Nolan) of Belmont, NC; daughter, Kelly A. Longacre (Brad) of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Carson B. Longacre, Brody D. Longacre, and Hayden C. Longacre, also of Chesterfield, VA; his sisters, Jane VanArsdale of Florence, KY, and Elizabeth A. Cornett (Aaron) of Stanton, KY; and his companion, Edna Neese of Clarksville, VA. He is also survived by four nieces, and four great nieces and great nephews. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Oakhurst Cemetery with the Reverend Joey Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home 703 Virginia Avenue
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.