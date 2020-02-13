NOVEMBER 30, 1935 - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 REIDSVILLE Robert "Bob" Van Auken, loving husband and father, 84, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Midway United Methodist Church, 10970 US 158, Reidsville, NC 27320. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Inurnment will be held in Woodland Cemetery, 4502 NC 704, Madison, NC, following the visitation. Mr. Van Auken was born on November 30, 1935 in Van Buren County, Iowa to the late Harold Van Auken and Helen Shriver Van Auken. Bob was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was in the insurance business for over forty years. He loved sports in general and was a loyal Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Golfing and bowling were two of Bob's favorite things to do, as well as loving on his cat, Pixie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Van Auken and infant brother, Ronald Van Auken. Survivors include his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Shelby Gatewood Van Auken; children, Becky Debol (Steven), Gregory Van Auken (Rhonda) and Brad Van Auken (Liz); grandchildren, Jenny D. Fick (Rob), Jordan Debol, Stephen Gregory Van Auken, Austin Connor Van Auken and Kendra Elizabeth Van Auken; great-grandson, J.P. Fick and sister, Carol Carlson (John). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 10970 US 158, Reidsville, NC 27320 and/or the American Heart Association, MAA Triad, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
