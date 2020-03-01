APRIL 20, 1942 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Judith Doyle Utley, 77, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 24, 2020. To family and friends she was known as Judy. Born in Raleigh, NC and preceded in death by her husband John Wesley Utley and parents, William Conan and Helen Virginia Doyle. Her sister, Donna Meyerhoffer currently lives in Florida and her brother Doug Doyle currently lives in North Carolina. She attended East Carolina University and after graduation in 1963 married the love of her life, Johnny Utley. They have two children, Krista Wilkins who's married to Tony Wilkins and John Wesley Utley, Jr. who's married to Nora Cherubini. They're blessed to have six grandchildren, Jordan Utley, Baylor Utley, Katie Wilkins, Dylan Wilkins, Cecilia Swayne, and Adrienne Swayne. Judy always held family first and foremost. She was happiest when there was a houseful of family and friends. She loved having her children and grandchildren close by and spending time with them. Over the years she developed a love for tennis and traveling. Some of her fondest memories were on the tennis court or traveling with Johnny and friends. Judy's profound love of tennis as a player and a devoted volunteer to US Tennis Association lead her to many achievements and awards, including two inductions to tennis hall of fames. She took great pride in her achievements. Per her wishes, in lieu of a memorial service we will celebrate her life surrounded by family and friends at the residence on Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 5:00. The family invites all who knew and loved Judy to join us in this celebration. We'll sit on the back porch, share fond memories and stories about the great woman we will all miss! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NC Tennis Foundation, 2709 Henry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service is serving the Utley Family.
