Dr. Steven A. Upchurch, 74, passed away June 6 at his residence. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Scituate, Mass. He moved to Greensboro and later Caswell County after graduating from Tufts University Dental School, Boston, Massachusetts and practiced dentistry in Yanceyville for 40 years. Dr. Upchurch had a passion for farm life. He enjoyed raising beef cattle and took pride in managing his large farm. He was a former chief of the Casville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served many years. He was a member of the Alamance Caswell Dental Society, served on the Caswell County Board of Health, a member of the Caswell Ruritan Club, and a member of the NC Cattlemen's Association. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and Duke Blue Devils, his dogs Trooper and Chief. Surviving are his wife, Gerri; son, Peter C. Upchurch (Hope) of Ruffin; daughter, Tracey Grajzar (Brian) of Elon; brother, Charles Upchurch (Angie) of Ocala, FL; and five amazing grandchildren. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Dr. Upchurch's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings, there will be a private memorial service held at later date. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Memorial Funeral Home, Yanceyville, North Carolina is respectfully serving the Upchurch family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate.