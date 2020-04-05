DECEMBER 17, 1930 - APRIL 1, 2020 High Point - Rachel Verlee Shields Underwood passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Underwood and Patty Corbett, grandson Hank Corbett (Emily Albert), her in-laws Chester Marshall (Ruby) and Irene Shields (Wade), her ten nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Rocky. Verlee was born in Guilford County on December 17, 1930 to the late Wesley Virgil Shields and Florence Merris Shields. She was preceded in death by Robert Sandy "Bob" Underwood, her husband of 39 years; grandson, Zachary Underwood "Zack" Jones; five brothers, Wade, W.A., Roy, Kenny Ray, and Charles Shields; and five sisters, Mildred Robertson, Mary Ann Minery, Ruby Marshall, Cleo Shields, and Ruth Shields. Verlee grew up on a small farm in Sandy Ridge, and was a graduate of Colfax High School and held a degree from Jones Business College, which she used at various secretarial and bookkeeping jobs in the furniture industry. In her retirement, Verlee was an active part of her grandsons' lives. She met many of her closest friends at a YMCA water aerobics class, and valued the time they spent together both in and out of the pool. Verlee loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in her yard. She had many bird houses and was excited to welcome "her bluebirds" every spring. Her visits to Hair Kutz were often a highlight of her week. Verlee's greatest joy was her family, who loved her dearly. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all those who enriched her life with their visits and calls throughout her later years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the nonprofit animal rescue Paws4ever. You may sign the online Tribute Wall at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.