FEBRUARY 27, 1926 - JULY 25, 2019 Mildred Williams Underwood, age 93, moved to greener pastures when she crossed the veil to Heaven on Thursday, July 25, at 3:51 a.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with private family burial to follow at Dan View Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Mildred worked for several drug stores, Hudson in Stuart, VA and Joe Chandler in Eden. She was the bookkeeper for Underwood Motors. Her life was dedicated to her family, where she was a seamstress for her girls, and excellent cook, especially chocolate cake and chocolate fudge pies. She was a gardener and would can and freeze vegetables and make jams and jellies. She was the 10th of 12 children born on February 27, 1926 to the late Murray Columbus Williams and Edith Webb Williams of Stuart, VA. Preceding her in death along with her parents was her husband Franklin Pierce Underwood and daughters, Cheryl Tolbert and Karen French; brothers, Everett, Herman, Elmer and Glenn Williams and seven sisters, Clara Overby, Pearl Orcutt, Virginia Lindsey, Katherine Griffith, Irene Wheelhouse, Carolyn Wray Bizell, and Marie Haymore. She is survived by daughters Janice Wangard (Tom) and Kim Mauney (John); son Mark Underwood (Jodi); granddaughters Cyndi Tolbert, Tara Gibson, Samantha Mauney, Katelyn Mauney and Jenna Mauney; great-granddaughter Ashley Gibson. Online condolences may be offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337, Eden, NC 27288
