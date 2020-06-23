DECEMBER 1, 1968 - JUNE 21, 2020 Climax - Mike Underwood, 51, was called from his temporary home to his eternal home in glory on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. He passed away surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church and a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklinville. Mike was born December 1, 1968 to Rebecca Fine Underwood and the late William Dennis Underwood. He loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors through his lawn care business and hunting. He had a great passion for young people and began his ministry with teenagers at Southside Baptist Church and continued as youth pastor at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, serving for a total of 30 years. Mike is survived by his wife of 28 years, LeAnn Jordan Underwood; children, Brooke Modrow (Aaron), Madison Harmon (Luke), Tyler, Summer, and Nathan; grandson, Judah Michael Modrow; mother, Rebecca Underwood; and sister, Amanda Underwood Cook. Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Knoll Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 501 Kirkland Street, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service
