MARCH 4, 1980 - MAY 15, 2020 Eden - Jordan Lee Underwood, 40, of Eden, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. Mr. Underwood is survived by his Father Steven Monroe Underwood (Rhonda Rhodes) of Eden, and his Mother Linda Looper Soles of Sevierville, TN. Jordan is also survived by his siblings Kyle Underwood (Kayluh) and Melissa Underwood (Eric Seager); Fiancé Eun Young Deeson, and Special Aunt Sheri Underwood. A memorial service will be held at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Avenue, Asheville on Thursday May 21, 2020, at 2:00pm. The online register can be found and signed at www.Grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home, Inc. 1401 Patton Avenue

