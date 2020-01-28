GREENSBORO Deborah Kaye Underwood, 67, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service will be Tuesday, January 28 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance Church, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremation will be in charge of the Underwood family.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Underwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries