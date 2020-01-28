GREENSBORO Deborah Kaye Underwood, 67, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service will be Tuesday, January 28 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance Church, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremation will be in charge of the Underwood family.
Underwood, Deborah Kaye
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Underwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.