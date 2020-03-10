JANUARY 10, 1931 - MARCH 8, 2020 GREENSBORO - Edgar Wingate Underhill Jr., 89, departed this life on March 8, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC after a long illness. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel. Entombment with military honors will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park on Hwy. 29 North, Greensboro. He was born in rural Johnston County, right outside of Selma, North Carolina. Growing up, he was known as "Wingate" to his family, friends and community. When he moved to Greensboro, NC everyone called him "Ed." Out of nine children, Ed was the fourth child of Edgar Wingate Underhill Sr. and Georgianna Smith. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Charles Thomas Underhill, Annie Vick Beaty, Mary Lee Cambell, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Underhill, Alice Ruth Jaynes, and Mary McCory Underhill. He survived by one brother, George Yates Underhill and one sister, Lula Ann Parrish; three children, Donald Wingate Underhill (Lori Gilbert), Philip Lee Underhill (Jazamyn Clizer) and Brian Patrick Underhill and Ed's loving wife of almost 22 years, Grace Nuckles Brown Underhill; three step-children: Daniel Harrison Brown (Amy Wooten), Tyler Ray Brown (Robbie Harrell and Dawn Maria Brown Jones. There are also 6 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. After serving as a surgical technician in Korea during the Korean War and after an honorable discharge from the US Army in 1953, he moved to Greensboro, NC. His career started with Western Electric, continuing through AT&T with all their name changes and ended with Lucent Technologies in 1990 with over 37 years of service. When his health was good, he enjoyed playing golf and having breakfast with friends at Bojangles. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the assistance that has been provided through Hospice of Greensboro and other caregivers. They have been "the wind beneath the feet" for Grace and the family. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, NC, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
