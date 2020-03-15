GREENSBORO Carol Lee Scott Tyson, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family.

