Leonidas Wall Tye passed away at the age of 82 on November 28, 2019, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Leon was a born leader, serving as president of his Senior High School class, graduating co-Valedictorian of Americus High School, GA, in 1955. Leon served as his football team co-Captain and was honored being selected to All-State. He attended Georgia Tech on a four-year football scholarship, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Management. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He served three years in the US Marines, receiving an honorable discharge as Second Lieutenant. His career was in Human Resource Management with Burlington Industries. Upon retirement, he volunteered transporting his fellow Veterans to Durham for medical care. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, and he was an avid golfer before his health declined. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, Southern gentleman. Leon was born on August 15, 1937 in Americus, GA to parents Melvin Leonidas Tye and Martha Gladys Wall Tye. He is preceded in death by his parents of Americus, GA, and his sister Patricia Joyce Tye of Macon, GA. Leon is survived by his wife of sixty years, Barbara Ann Tye; his three children: Michael Gregory Tye and wife Jodi of Raleigh, NC, Christopher Lee Tye and wife Betsy of Colleyville, TX, and Kevin Scott Tye and wife Tamara of Colorado Springs, CO; 11 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children; and his siblings: Martha (Betty) Elizabeth Tye of Americus, GA, David Lee Tye of Fredericksburg, VA, and Donald Melvin Tye of Weatherford, TX. The Family would like to extend the utmost gratitude to the caring Staff at Camden Nursing and Rehab, and the Doctors and Staff at Moses Cone Hospital. It was Leon's desire to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date in Leon's hometown of Americus, GA. It was Leon's wish that Barbara Ann attend the destination wedding of their grand-daughter in the very near future, thus there will be no visitation at the present time. Condolences can be offered at www.triadfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
