MAY 11, 1942 - DECEMBER 7, 2019 Charles Robin Twine, of Whitsett, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. A reception will follow in the church's Christian Enrichment Center. Robin was born in Prestatyn, Wales, United Kingdom on May 11, 1942 to the late William Lawrence Twine and Hebe Miriam Roberts Twine. His father's employer transferred William to the Company's U.S.A. office located in Mobile, Alabama, and so Robin and his family relocated here in 1952. Robin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served for 4 years. He received a BS degree in chemistry from Springhill College in Mobile, AL. He was self-employed and owner of Robin Twine Sales Company and joint owner of North South Wales Company and a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC. He is preceded in death by his son, Phillip Twine and his brother Warwick Twine. He is survived by his wife Judy Burke Twine; his children, Lawrence "Smokey" Twine (Donna), Christopher Twine (Colleen) and Rebecca Twine Mills (Jeff); stepchildren, Stephanie Hunt (David), Shannon Cobb and Stephen Wall, II (Nicole); grandchildren, Kelsey (Matt), Zack, Austin, Braxton, Stephen, Nick (Sarah), Mike, Sarah, Ajay, Kaylee and Kasey; siblings, John Twine (Paul), Bruce Twine (Cecelia) and Lauren Twine Jordan (Brian). There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to: Johnnie Burke Memorial Fund, c/o Mt. Pleasant UMC, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Twine family.
