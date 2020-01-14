APRIL 4, 1941 - JANUARY 8, 2020 Michael Lee Tuttle, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Davidson County. A Guilford County native, Michael was born on April 4, 1941, the son of the late R. Wade Tuttle and Lilly Kiser Tuttle. He grew up and spent most of his adult years in Oak Ridge before moving to a retirement home. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Tuttle family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at ww.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158
Tuttle, Michael Lee
