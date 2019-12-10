GREENSBORO Ralph Turner , 84, died Friday, December 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8424 Haw River Rd., Oak Ridge.
