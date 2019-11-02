Raeford King Turner, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Spring Arbor. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ray was born August 1, 1925, in Leaksville, NC, the son of the late Joseph Platt Turner and Myrtle King Turner. He graduated from Leaksville High School in 1942 and continued his education at Mars Hill College, where he was president of the senior class, after which he enlisted in the US Army paratroops. While in service he participated in the airborne invasion of Germany in March 1945. He was proud to serve in both the 17th and 82nd Airborne Divisions. After discharge, he attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he was a member of the football team. There he married the late Jane Perry and moved to Raleigh to attend NC State on a football scholarship. After receiving a degree in horticulture and landscape design, he worked briefly in Waynesboro, VA, before moving to Greensboro to establish Turner Landscapes. As a young landscape designer he established a reputation for his innovative work and was responsible for the beautification of many Greensboro homes and High Point businesses, some of which were featured in national magazines. Early in his career he was fortunate to work with the Zenke designers on the Joe and Kathleen Bryan home and Spencer Love's home. Many High Point furniture corporate headquarters showcase his designs. For thirty years, The Garden House in High Point was a destination for homeowners. His legacy of design can still be seen in the area but particularly at the Bob Timberlake gallery in Lexington, finished in his 70's. His green thumb coaxed flora out of red clay and sand at points south. As a former NC State football player, he followed his team and often relayed stories of his dad's football highlights 50 years prior, such as the first touchdown against UNC. His next passion was tennis, where he won 3 state championships and placed in numerous tournaments. He continued to play three times a week into his 80's. A friend commented, "If they wanted to win, pick Ray as your partner." Ray is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Platt Turner, Jr. and his sisters, Eliza Turner Bingham, and Frances Turner Moyer Scott. He is survived by his children, Richard King Turner of Greeley, CO, Michael Raeford Turner of Fayetteville, W. VA; daughter, Sally Turner Bywaters of Rockport, TX, and his loving friend and companion, Ilene Craig. Family and friends are grateful for the care Ray received at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. Memorials may be sent to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., 27405 or Greensboro Beautiful, P.O. Box 3136, 27407 in memory of Raeford Turner. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
