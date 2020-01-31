REIDSVILLE Margie Elaine Johnson Turner, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, February 3 from United House of Prayer, 102 N. Hoskins St., High Point. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
