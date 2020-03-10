AUGUST 22, 1927 - MARCH 6, 2020 At 92 years young, Juanita Allred Turner, passed away this morning. Maw Maw closed her eyes in peace and with a grin as she crossed over into those pearly gates of Heaven. No more pain. Only joy and peace remain. Her prayers of joining her husband of 69 years have come true. Charles Wa Turner preceded her in death in 2015. Her living three children are David Turner, Peggy Robbins and Linda Carol Reid, all of Greensboro. Maw Maw had 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Maw retired from Lorilord with 30 years of service. She set her mind to something and it was what it was. "You do what you gotta do." "You take care of your family." She loved hard and she loved strong. There was always room for the underdog in her heart. Maw Maw doesn't have to be tough anymore. She is surrounded by her loved ones in God's hands. Love her family. The family will be at the residence of Mrs. Turner. There will be no formal services held. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc. 1118 N. Elm Street
