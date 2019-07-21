NOVEMBER 24, 1972 - JULY 9, 2019 HIGH POINT - Craig McMillian Turner, 46, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born November 24, 1972, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ralph Turner and the late Margaret Bolen Turner. His greatest joy was his children. He loved coaching the Bishop McGuinness Jr. Villains Middle School Baseball Team when Brady was in middle school. He loved watching Brady play for the North Carolina Baseball Academy and Oak Grove High School. He loved to watch Becca play basketball, volleyball, and soccer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School. He supported Becca's love for American Saddle Seat riding and her love for her horse Charlie. Craig was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. Craig worked in sales with Standard Colors and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Gresik Turner; son, Brady Turner; daughter, Becca Turner all of the home; brothers, Kelly Turner and wife Lariza, Jack Turner and Mac Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve Turner and Robert Turner. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Joseph C. Zuschmidt, O.S.F.S. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com Wright Funeral-Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.